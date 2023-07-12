M-Sport developed the Ford Ranger T1+ together with Neil Woolridge Motorsport [NWM] and Ford Performance to tackle next year’s Dakar, which will be a first for the British outfit. The next phase of this initiative will see the debut of the Ranger at the Baja Spain Aragon Rally, scheduled for 21-22 July.

This is the first step in a commitment from Ford with brand backing to tackle the Dakar with a completely revised Ranger T1+ in 2025, with support from M-Sport and NWM.

The Roma veteran will be one of two riders piloting the Ranger in Spain alongside Gareth Woolridge. Roma is one of the few to have won the Dakar on both two and four wheels, achieving his first triumph on a motorbike in 2004, before winning the car category in 2014 with a Mini.

Roma has been a key member of the M-Sport and NWM development team, and the Spaniard has brought his wealth of experience to bear with 25 starts at the Dakar.

“The Ranger T1+ has been a really nice development process – the car has changed a lot since I first drove it compared to the last test we recently completed in Morocco,” said Roma.

“All the mechanics and engineers have done a great job to stabilize the car, improve its reliability and increase its performance. We have worked together in a good direction, the Ranger is a strong car, we still have some points to work on, but he’s already in a good position right now.”

“I’ve known M-Sport for years, since the days of Carlos Sainz and Colin McRae, when I rode motorcycles and also followed rallies. M-Sport has always been a high-level team in the World Rally, fighting for victories and championships, and they are an ultra-professional group of people, who are very nice to work with.”

Nani Rome, Bahrain Raid Xtreme BRX T1+ Photo by: Bahrain Raid Xtreme team

“The team are really organised, and even though they are in a different environment than they are used to, they were quick to understand what is needed to meet this challenge.”

“I’ve always worked to win in all the races I’ve entered in 30 years of activity. I’ve won Baja Spain nine times, four on motorbikes and five on cars, so it would be really special to win the tenth with Ford for this new project” .

Rome’s team-mate Woolridge currently leads the South African Rally Raid Championship and recently triumphed in the 1,000km Kalahari-Botswana Desert Race.

Woolridge is the technical lead of new vehicle assembly at NWM and one of the team’s two drivers participating in the South African series.

It has played a central role in the design, production, testing and development of the V6 EcoBoost-powered Ranger T1 since the project’s inception in 2019, followed by the Ranger T1+ project in 2021.

“We have completed a number of extensive testing sessions with M-Sport and NWM in South Africa, Dubai and Morocco and the upgrades we have added, especially regarding the cooling and dampers, have made a huge difference in the performance of the car.” Woolridge said.

“It’s our first competitive outing together with M-Sport, so the goal is to go there, learn, work and build our strength as a team to get a good result. The most important goal for us is to finish in a good position in terms of experience”.