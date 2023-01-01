There is also a mysterious crew in this 45th Dakar. Oh yes, it competes with a truck so it doesn’t go unnoticed: we’re referring to the MAN of the KH-7 Epsilon Team who received a freezing shower shortly before departure.

As the class T5. U Hydrogen was not formed due to the presence of only MAN of Jordi Juvanteny (driver), José Luis Criado (co-driver) and Jordi … Continue reading

#Dakar #Mysterious #truck #hydrogen #MAN #isnt