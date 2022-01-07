For the second day in a row, the Dakar had to neutralize the stage of motorcycles and quads. If on Thursday the problem was linked to the mobilization of medical helicopters, today it was linked to the poor conditions of the fund of the special stage after the cars and trucks had completed it the day before.

The sixth stage of the Dakar 2022 provided for the motorcycles to transfer 109.75 km from the Riyadh bivouac, then 404.4 timed km, followed by another 108.9 to return to the bivouac. However, just 101 were completed after the pilots complained at the first refueling.

The first 60 km were at high speed, in areas with open slopes on a plateau and with some vegetation, and it was there that Daniel Sanders (started 14th) set his pace. The Australian GasGas rider gained 26 seconds over Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) and 55 seconds over Ricky Brabec (Honda), who seemed intent on recovering after a shady first part of the race.

Despite the blow to the shoulder remedied yesterday, Joan Barreda finally decided to take the start, but lost almost two minutes in the first 40 km. More or less the same gap accused by Lorenzo Santolino, fifth in the overall with his Sherco.

At the second reference point, at km 80, in a very slow section with stone tracks, followed by a sandy one with hidden rocks, Sanders brought his margin on direct follower Matthias Walkner (KTM) to 1’26 “, while the leader of the general, his mate Sam Sunderland, followed him by 1’47 “.

Danilo Petrucci, surprise winner of the fifth stage, had to open the track for the first time in his career and was already 11’50 “behind after 80 km, having also encountered a crash without consequences a few kilometers after the start of the special.

But the state of the route, after this special was faced yesterday by cars and trucks, was dangerous according to many drivers, so the organizers decided to neutralize the special when refueling km 101, where the first nine drivers had already passed (Petrucci , Walkner, Price, Klein, Brabec, Luciano Benavides, Cornejo, Short and Kevin Benavides).

Among other things, Ross Branch (Yamaha) had to be evacuated by helicopter to the medical center of the bivouac after an accident in the first kilometers, after starting second. The Botswana rider suffered several bruises, as confirmed by the Yamaha team at Motorsport.com.

The competitors were then grouped and conveyed to the bivouac and the FIM is trying to work out the final classification with the arrival times at the refueling.

“It is very dangerous, with many rocky areas that the cars have left very destroyed. Also, you travel at a high average speed and with the ground so damaged it is a bit of a lottery not to fall, especially when there are soft areas with rocks underneath. and hard steps. In fact, Ross Branch fell on a curb that was nowhere to be seen … For safety reasons they cut the stage. I started with caution, the bike moved a lot, I tried to get out of the lines of the car and at km 51 I made a mistake because there were two Way Points in the same kilometer “, said the Spaniard Lorenzo Santolino.