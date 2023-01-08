After a day of rest, the protagonists of the Dakar motorcycle category returned to the race with the 346 timed kilometers of the eighth stage, which led from the Al Duwasir Marathon bivouac to that of Riyadh, rejoining the original route ahead of the day rest tomorrow.

Although having seen his chances of obtaining a good final result go up in smoke to …Continue reading

#Dakar #Moto #Stage #Branch #exalts #Hero #Klein #leader