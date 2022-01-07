It took several hours, but finally in the timing of the Dakar a ranking was also included for the sixth stage reserved for motorbikes, which was neutralized after just 101 km, as the route of the second ring of Riyadh was in very bad condition. after yesterday he was faced by cars and trucks, following the rain of the previous days.

The pilots who had to open the track complained of the danger once they reached the refueling point at km 101 and the race direction, therefore, preferred not to take risks, stopping all the protagonists and inviting them to return to the bivouac. of the capital.

However, it took a long time to get an update on the rankings, both the stage and the general one. According to the times published on live timing, today is likely to be a very important day for the ambitions of GasGas, who scored a beautiful double with Daniel Sanders ahead of Sam Sunderland.

For the Australian driver this is the third victory in this edition, after those of the Prologue and Stage 1, and it must be said that today it seemed immediately that he wanted to attack: his advantage over his pursuers was 26 “at km 40, of 1’26 “at km 81 and then became of 2’36” at the interruption of km 101.

GasGas therefore leads in both rankings, because with today’s second place Sunderland confirmed himself as leader in the general for the fifth consecutive day, managing to earn even 10 “on direct rival Matthias Walkner, now third with his KTM, who follows him. at 2’39 “. With the stage victory, however, Sanders moved to third position, at 5’35 “.

The Australian managed to overtake Adrien van Beveren, who still had an honest eighth time with his Yamaha, but now 7’43 “behind. The fourth time of the day also allowed Pablo Quintanilla to put his Honda back in the top. 5 overall, albeit at a distance of 17’44 “.

The newcomer in the Japanese army has recovered two positions in the general, also favored by the retirement of Skyler Howes, forced to surrender after yesterday’s stage for a fall in which he had hit his head, which in any case had not prevented him from finishing the special, but which then forced him to undergo further checks in the hospital. The Chilean, however, also managed to overtake Lorenzo Santolino’s Sherco, one of the most critical on today’s route, which closed with the 13th fastest time.

Read also:

Last edition winner Kevin Benavides also earned a position, but the Argentine from KTM took advantage of two retirements. In addition to the one already mentioned by Howes, there was also that of Ross Branch: the Yamaha rider, who started second today, fell in the first kilometers of the special, taking a bad blow against the handlebar, in which he suffered several bruises. . For this he was evacuated to the medical center of the organization’s bivouac.

On the other hand, not having gone beyond the 15th stage time, Benavides was overtaken in the general by the veteran Stefan Svitko, seventh in both the stage and in the general. In ninth position in the overall we find Joan Barreda, who yesterday caused fear of a potential retirement due to a bad blow to a shoulder remedied in a fall. “Bang Bang”, however, gritted his teeth and got back on the road this morning, among other things without losing too much ground, because he remains 25’59 “behind Sunderland’s leadership.

The aforementioned retirements then allowed rookie Mason Klein to earn a place in the top 10 as well. The 20-year-old American is no longer a surprise and even today he closed with a promising sixth time. It was not an easy stage, however, for Danilo Petrucci, who after yesterday’s surprise victory found himself having to open the track for the first time in his career at the Dakar.

The rider from Terni also crashed in the first few kilometers, also injuring his left elbow, but then managed to resume the race, but found himself only 40th at the end of the day with a delay of 12’44 “. He did better than him. the other rookie Paolo Lucci, stage 23. The driver of Solarys Racing climbed up to 26th place in the overall, overtaking also the Lithuanian Arunas Gelazninkas, who remains the leader of the Original by Motul.

Dakar 2022 – General Motorbike Ranking after Stage 6 (Top 10)