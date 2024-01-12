First day

There was no shortage of news in the first stage of the history of the Dakar Rally which developed over the course of 48 hours, both as regards the first part of the stage and for the evolution of the general classification. The Frenchman achieved the best time in yesterday's session Adrien Van Beveren, who had already come close to winning in the previous stage. However, his detachment from his direct pursuer, Ricky Brabecwas just over a minute, so much so that the American managed to gain the provisional command of the general classification by overtaking Ross Branch, who only finished 6th.

Second day

The second act of the stage, the decisive one for establishing the stage classification, as well as the general one, did not, however, experience major upheavals, at least as regards the names of the leaders. Also here, Van Beveren he repeated the performance of the day before obtaining the best time, which thus earned the Frenchman the first victory in this edition Honda. Behind him, 4 minutes late, he reconfirmed himself Toby Price, recovering after the first outings below expectations for the KTM rider. Finally, on the podium Ricky Brabec. Thanks to this performance, combined with that of the first half of the stage, the American, also riding the Honda, is thus the new leader of the general classificationespecially thanks to the 6th place by Ross Branch. However, the fight for first position remains very open, as demonstrated by the 51 second gap which separate the two drivers at the top of the ranking. Van Beveren, now 3rd and ahead of Cornejo Florimo, is further away. Finally, it is worth underlining yet another positive proof of Paolo Lucci, now 14th in the general classification. The Dakar now gives itself a round of rest before the restart scheduled for Sunday 14 January.

Dakar 2024, Car ranking – Stage 6 (Top-10)

POS PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Adrien van Beveren Honda 7:57.29 2 Toby Price KTM +4.13 3 Ricky Brabec Honda +5.02 4 Daniel Sanders GasGas +6.55 5 Ross Branch Hero +9.40 6 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +10.39 7 Kevin Benavides KTM +16.05 8 Stefan Svitko KTM +21.19 9 José Cornejo Florimo Honda +21.49 10 Jeanloup Lepan KTM +26.24

