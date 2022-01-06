Now it is really a pity for the withdrawal of the second stage, because Danilo Petrucci continues to amaze in his first experience in the Dakar. After finishing third in the fourth stage, but then running into a 10-minute penalty, the former MotoGP rider fought for victory in the 346 km timed of the first of the two rings that the caravan will have to complete around Riyadh.

The KTM driver was close to the top 10 in the first 120 km, then began to climb the rankings, until he came second in the 311 km survey, the last one before the finish line. Once the test was completed, he also hoped for the feat for several minutes, even though one of his brand mates thought about bringing him back down to earth.

In fact, the dream vanished when Toby Price crossed the finish line, beating his time of 4’14 “.” Petrux’s “however was another performance that only confirms that if his dream is to try to win this race, he will do well to insist and try again next year.

At KTM they can be more than satisfied, because the stage success is also very important for the two-time winner of the Dakar, because up to now Price had lived a race with more shadows than lights. With the first stage success of this edition he improved his ranking, while still remaining out of the top 10, in 12th position at 31’19 “.

After all, today we expected the recovery of those who until now had been a bit disappointed, who all had interesting starting positions, and so it was: in third stage position we find Ross Branch’s Yamaha, closely followed by the two Honda of José Cornejo and Ricky Brabec. In eighth position then there is the winner of the last edition Kevin Benavides.

But probably the biggest opportunity today was wasted by Daniel Sanders, because the GasGas driver commanded the stage up to km 259, but showed up at km 311 with a delay of 12’41 “. In the end the Australian finished 13. ° at 13’11 “and in this way he lost just over a minute against teammate and leader Sam Sunderland, who preceded him in 12th place.

The Briton managed his leadership very well today, confirming himself at the top for the fourth day in a row. He was good at “marking” his direct rival Matthias Walkner, who with his KTM recovered just 31 “and therefore now in general follows him by 2’29”. The delay of Adrien van Beveren’s Yamaha slightly increases, now third at 5’59 “, followed by Sanders who instead pays 8’01”.

Skyler Howes made a leap forward, who thanks to the ninth stage time was fifth in the general with his Husqvarna, at 13’36, overtaking Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) and Pablo Quintanilla (Honda), who today finished 21 ° and 23 ° and overall travel with 15’27 “and 16’55” delay respectively.

Today’s performance allowed Branch to return to the top 10 too, who now occupies the eighth position at 18’15 “, followed by Kevin Benavides, who in turn has gained some positions. After yesterday’s beautiful stage victory, Joan Barreda, on the other hand, struggled a lot having to open the track, closing with a gap of more than 20 minutes. In general, therefore, she slipped 11th, also behind veteran Stefan Svitko, and is 22’58 “from Sunderland.

Paolo Lucci’s adventure is also going well, 34th of the day with his Husqvarna. The Solarys Racing rookie is 30th overall, trailing by an hour and 42 minutes. Speaking of rookies, one cannot fail to mention the sixth time of the American Mason Klein, now 14th overall. As for the Original by Motul, reserved for riders in the race without assistance, the Lithuanian Arunas Gelazninkas always remains in command, 29th overall.

Dakar 2022 – General Motorbike Ranking after Stage 5 (Top 10)