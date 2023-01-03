Apparently Daniel Sanders got it right yesterday. The GasGas rider had given up on victory in the second stage of the Dakar 2023, preferring to secure a good starting position for today’s one, which included 447 timed km from Alula to Ha’Il and in which navigation should have started to have a weight.

Once again, the Australian confirmed his … Continue reading

#Dakar #Moto #Stage #Sanders #leaves #mark #Brabec #retires