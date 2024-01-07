Third different winner in three stages

Second stop with a Chilean flavor on the route 463 km from Al Henakiyah in Al Duwadimiwith the victory achieved by José Cornejo Florimo. The Honda rider, in his seventh overall victory in the Dakar Rally, was six and a half minutes behind Luciano Benavidesalternating at the top of the standings in the first half of the stage with the Argentine and with another Chilean rider as Pablo Quintanillathird and above all recovering after the difficulties encountered in the Prologue and in the first stage yesterday.

Branch still leader

Also benefiting from a 4.14 minute bonus, Cornejo maintained the stage lead for much of the second half of the test, with only Benavides and Quintanilla managing to maintain his pace in addition to the other Honda of Ricky Brabec, who then came in fourth place. Unlike the first stage, there were no surprises in terms of falls, but there was no shortage of withdrawals from the competition: above all, that of the Spaniard Lorenzo Santolinograppling with Technical Problems after just 15 km. Any attempt to repair it is useless Sherco, surprising yesterday with a 7th place. Woe also to Mason Klein, who was also forced to interrupt his run after 46 km. The American, however, managed to restart after making some interventions, but losing 2 hours and plummeting in the rankings. Regarding the general ranking, the leadership of Ross Branch, winner in stage 1 but only 12th today. Despite this, the Botswana rider maintains 2 minutes ahead of Cornejo, with the top-5 closed by Brabec, Quintanilla and Benavides. Also in the top ten are Sunderland and Price, 6th and 7th respectively. The winner of last edition is still in difficulty, Kevin Benavidesoutside the top ten in both the stage and general rankings, while among the Italian riders he emerges once again Paolo Lucci21st.

Dakar 2024, Motorcycle ranking – Stage 2 (Top-10)

POS PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME / GAP 1 Jose Cornejo Honda 4:32.41 2 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna +6.35 3 Pablo Quintanilla Honda +6.48 4 Ricky Brabec Honda +7.14 5 Sebastian Bühler Hero +7.23 6 St. Sunderland GasGas +7.53 7 Toby Price KTM +8.16 8 Joan Barreda Bort Hero +9.36 9 Skyler Howes Honda +10.15 10 Adrien van Beveren Honda +12.08

Dakar 2024, General motorcycle ranking after stage 2 (Top-10)