The second place already seemed like a big undertaking, but now December 6, 2022 will remain a date forever etched in the memory of Danilo Petrucci. The rider from Terni had finished the fifth stage of the Dakar 2022 with a delay of 4’14 “compared to Toby Price, at the end of the 365 km timed scheduled on the first of the two Riyadh rings.

A few minutes ago, however, the race direction announced a 6-minute penalty inflicted on the Australian KTM ace, guilty of exceeding the speed limit in one of the slow zones.

If on the one hand this Dakar seems really bewitched for the two-time winner, who until now has struggled to leave his mark, on the other hand a penalty has made Danilo what in a sense he had taken away from him yesterday, when you were placed. third, but then he had seen the top 3 of the day taken away for a 10-minute penalty due to Price’s own infraction.

Today the reward is even more valuable, because in this way “Petrux” took his first stage victory in the Dakar and became part of its history: no MotoGP rider, in fact, had ever succeeded in a feat. like that in the past.

Too bad for the withdrawal generated by the breakage of a trivial fuel pump fuse in the second stage, after which it is in fact running out of the standings, aiming only at the single exploits of the day. Without that mishap, his ranking could be really interesting right now …