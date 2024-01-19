Winning the Dakar Rally is one of the dreams of every driver in the world, but it is something that few manage to achieve. Whether for quality or luck, the support of a great team is also necessary, such as that of Toyota which, with Nasser Al Attiyah, has won three Touareg trophies in the last six editions.

However, the Japanese company no longer has the Qatari among its ranks, so it has decided to focus on youth and rely on someone who impressed in his debut year in the top category of the toughest race on the planet. Lucas Moraes, a Brazilian who proved he was capable of finishing third against an entire army of legends.

When Motorsport.com spoke to him about what it means to represent his team and be the replacement for a five-time Dakar Rally winner, he said: “It's an honor to represent this team, Toyota Gazoo Racing is one of the best teams, if not the better. Being in Nasser's shoes [Al Attiyah] It's a great responsibility, but I know that no one will ever be able to replace Nasser.

“He is a five-time champion [del Rally Dakar] and one of the best on the grid, but it's an honor to do my best and give good results to the team,” said the new Toyota driver, who managed to get his first stage victory during the first week of the 2024 edition We won a stage, which was impressive.”

One of the most interesting things about his story is how he was contacted to join the team: “The negotiations started with the news that Nasser was leaving the team, and they started after the result of last year's Dakar. When I received Alain's call [Dujardyn, direttore di Toyota]it was a dream come true.”

However, Lucas Moraes remains one of the most important aspects for Brazilian motorsport: “Last year, when we got on the podium, it was an honor to represent the country, because it had never been done before. I managed to do it and also this week, because we won the third stage and I received a lot of messages, so it's nice to represent this flag and continue to do it in this way.”

He also has the invaluable help of Armand Monleón as co-pilot, a Spaniard who knows what he is doing by driving the pilot: “He is one of the best co-pilots around, we get along very well, so, for now, everything is fine. He is good, as I have having said that, we get along very well, he has a lot of experience with motorbikes, he is very technical and very precise in navigation, which is important to give me confidence, so it is important.”

