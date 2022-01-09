With the special 7 the caravan leaves the capital Riyadh behind and begins the race towards the south of the country to return to Jeddah on January 14th. Scrolling through the general classification, the name of Paolo Lucci stands out, the best of the Italians, overshadowed so far by the misfortunes, first, and by the stage victory, later, of Danilo Petrucci.

Race number 46, on his debut on the Dakar, Paolo Lucci comes from Castiglion Fiorentino as the legend of the rally raid Fabrizio Meoni, the last Italian to win a Dakar. Too young to know Fabrizio, Lucci, 28, grew up with his son Gioele and through him he discovered the stories of the legendary Paris-Dakar, when it was still racing in Africa.

For just three years in rally raids, he has already made himself known with a second place in the Rally of Morocco, and at the Africa Eco Race, 4th overall in 2019. On the Husqvarna of the Solarys Racing team, Lucci is 26th in the stage and 26th of the general.

“I have been trying to come to the Dakar for three years. I finally succeeded”, says Paolo who inherited the passion from his father Andrea, who also rode Meoni.

Paolo trained with Jacopo Cerutti and Maurizio Gerini: “I was expecting a tough race, so I wasn’t scared. Surely preparing with Jacopo and Maurizio helped, because knowing this race well, they gave me lots of advice on both navigation and the route. that I would have found in Saudi Arabia. But what impressed me the most is the pace of the leading riders. Incredible. Give full throttle, how much the bike goes. My Husqvarna has reached 160 km / h, then it depends on the ground “.

From Africa to the Middle East via South America, there is still an adventure on the Dakar: “Definitely yes, because in the end you are alone in the desert, even if the security is high. There are helicopters, GPS, everything. The bivouac, on the other hand, is a city full of comfort “.

First Italian, what is the goal? “This is the first year and I would like to finish in the top 20, but the desire is that this is only the beginning. So far I have made some mistakes, but overall I am satisfied. The biggest fear, on the other hand, is not to finish”.

They feel with Joel almost every day. Paolo Lucci does not want to look too far ahead or to the past that marked Castiglion Fiorentino and all the Italian fans. “We know that our sport is risky. I run one day at a time.”