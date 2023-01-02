Needless to hide, Sébastien Loeb had big plans for the 2023 Dakar. After finishing second in the 2022 edition, the Alsatian from the BRX team was openly aiming for victory.

Today, however, Stage 2 which led from Sea Camp to Alula turned into a sporting ordeal. A fund, especially in the first part, full of sharp stones which led the pilots to adopt … Continue reading

#Dakar #Loeb #punctured #times #hell