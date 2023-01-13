Sébastien Loeb does not give up. Although he is almost an hour and a half away from the leader of the Dakar 2023, Nasser Al-Attiyah, the driver of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team continues to push hard in an attempt to recover ground and put pressure on his rival to achieve what would be the first victory of his career in the most famous rally raid in the world.

Today Loeb won his sixth stage

#Dakar #Loeb #equalized #record #set #Ari #Vatanen