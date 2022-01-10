The eighth special stage of the Dakar 2022 saw Sébastien Loeb manage to reduce the gap from race leader Nasser Al-Attiyah by seven minutes. However, the result remained pending until 20:45 local time (18:45 in Italy), when the FIA ​​stewards finally made a decision on the Frenchman’s loss of a spare wheel during the stage.

The nine-time world rally champion, who had a puncture at km 28 of the special, lost his other spare wheel before neutralization at km 191, when the body door that covered it opened on his BRX Hunter T1 + ECOpower .

Although the stewards imposed a five-minute penalty on Antoine Delaporte (# 283) on 4 January for leaving an abandoned wheel outside the bivouac during the third leg, they did not find it necessary to impose the same penalty on the nine-time world champion of rally.

On this occasion, both Loeb and his teammate Orlando Terranova arrived with only one spare wheel inside their BRX Hunter T1 + ECOpower, but the stewards only imposed a fine on the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, managed by Prodrive. 10,000 euros, of which 5,000 euros suspended if a similar situation does not occur again.

Article 51.4.1 of the Sporting Regulations of the World Rally Raid Championship 2022 establishes that “any wheel mounted on a vehicle or installed inside a vehicle during maintenance must reach the next service park / bivouac or the next assistance area. remote. Under no circumstances should wheels / tires or parts be left inside or outside these areas “.

The text published by the FIA ​​states that David Richards, the team principal, explained that the loss of spare wheels on both cars was unintentional and that the driver realized it upon neutralization, adding that neither. got no advantage. Richards also added that the drivers had to drive much more carefully on the next leg because they didn’t have any spare tires.

“A video of the tire change on vehicle # 211 clearly shows that the drivers have installed the punctured wheel on the right side of the vehicle. The photos showing the tire leakage show that this happened on the left side, ie the one that was installed at the Vehicle # 221 also lost a wheel installed at right side assistance. In both cases, it appears that it was not the fault of the crews, rather it was because the vehicles had tie down straps which were too weak. and fixings on the body part that were also too weak, “explains the document.

“The FIA ​​recognizes that its activities and events have an impact on the environment and works with all stakeholders to minimize those impacts and inspire positive behavior. Leaving wheels and parts in the wilderness contradicts the FIA’s goals.” .

“It is the competitor’s responsibility to ensure that the car complies with the technical and safety requirements. Thus, he must ensure that all parts of the vehicle are mounted correctly, and must increase the safety of the spare wheel holders. The loss of the wheels is a potential danger to spectators “.

“The Stewards also note that the drivers had no influence on the loss of spare tires and therefore there will be no further action against the crews.”