The organization of the Dakar Rally has revealed the definitive map of the 2023 edition which will begin on 31 December 2022 with the traditional prologue and will end on 15 January after 8,549 kilometres, 4,706 of which courses for all categories with an important element of differentiation; the entrance to an unexplored area of ​​the Rub-al Jali desert or Empty Quarter.

“It’s a course that we’ve designed to make it a little more difficult than in years past,” Dakar Rally director David Castera said at a select media briefing attended by Motorsport.com.

The 45th Dakar Rally will start in the Red Sea and finish in the Arabian Gulf in Dammam, where this year’s winners will be announced.

The organizers of the Dakar Rally have created a route that aims to change the pace from the first to the second week of the race.

During the first eight special stages the days will be long, with the fourth being the shortest with a total of 573 kilometres, while the others will go up to 877 kilometres. In the timed sections, the shortest will be 375 kilometres.

#202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

After the rest day in Riyadh, the situation will be different and, with the exception of the special stage with which activities will resume (Riyadh-Haradh), the rest of the stages will have less than 275 timed kilometers but this is not to facilitate the route, but to enter in an inhospitable area of ​​the Empty Quarter, an area that had already been seen in the 2020 edition.

“The first week will be like the Dakar we have known so far, with dunes, sand, fast, technical, with the particularity that there are many more kilometres, many more than we have known so far”.

“For the second week we totally changed the pace. We go from long stages to short stages but with many dunes and this will change the configuration of the Dakar. There are more than 200km per day, which seems few, but they are full of dunes. It is the first time we do such a different route between the two weeks” said Castera.

The final days will be spent in the Empty Quarter with the marathon stage starting on 12 January (stage 11) with a total of 426 km, 275 timed km, in addition to the 375 km of the following day’s race (185 km of special stage). It will be in these days that the dunes will be numerous as never seen before according to the race director.

“There’s nothing, we haven’t found any animals, no people, no footprints, no traces. It’s a total void. This is precisely why it’s interesting, because these are real dunes. The dunes we’ve faced so far they weren’t very difficult because they weren’t very closed. Now we will have a higher level of difficulty.”

Changes in rules

The stage winners felt that success on the previous day disadvantaged them for the following day as they were forced to lead the way and, consequently, were more likely to lose their way. Also, the trail they left behind could make it easier for the other competitors to close their gap.

The ASO has changed this mechanism and wants to reward the men who start navigation with a compensation system for those who remain in the lead and which will be measured from the start to the refueling stop (about 200 kilometres) with a reward of 1.5 seconds per kilometer for the first, 1 second/km for the second and 0.5 second/km for the third.

Sam Sunderland, GASGAS Factory Racing See also Rossi and Cairoli: special meeting with Mattarella at the Quirinale Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

This means that if the previous day’s winner maintains the lead during the first 200 kilometres, he can gain up to five minutes in his favour.

Another change concerns elite motorcyclists who will not be able to re-enter the race in the event of abandonment. Any subsidence will lead to the abandonment of the bivouac.

“In motorcycles, if elite motorcyclists have a problem they go home,” decreed Castera, before informing that in cars the situation will be different, allowing for a reinstatement for this class of vehicle.

As far as the navigation system is concerned, the tablet system is standardized for almost all categories, with the exception of motorbikes where a way has yet to be found to facilitate competitors’ visibility in the face of the sun’s reflections on the screens of the devices.

“With top riders at the moment we don’t do that. There is a concept that changes a lot because of the tablet. Reading the tablet in the sun, in the daylight, it is not possible to level it due to the reflections. You have to put it in vertical, 60 degrees, and they still don’t accept it.”