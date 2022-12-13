Honda returns to Saudi Arabia with a clear objective: to regain the Dakar crown. The HRC team has benefited from the change of continent and, since the legendary event no longer takes place in South American territory, has won two of the three editions contested.

In 2020, their first time in the Middle East, they took the Touareg with American Ricky Brabec and in 2021 they did the same with Argentinian Kevin Benavides. In 2022 they were about to repeat the feat with Pablo Quintanilla, but in the end lost to Sam Sunderland, who won the toughest race in the world for the second time in his career.

For 2023, the Japanese manufacturer will face a very important change in its ranks: for the first time since 2014, Joan Barreda will not be part of the official line-up. The Spaniard’s career at Honda was full of lights and shadows, with a high number of stage victories, but countless crashes and technical problems which, in one way or another, always ended up keeping him away from the coveted final victory .

In place of the Spaniard, who will in any case compete with a Honda managed by a private structure, the team led by Ruben Faria will be able to count on another top driver in the rally raid world: Adrien Van Beveren, who will participate for the first time in his career he will not be at the start of the Dakar on a Yamaha.

“I feel very comfortable on the bike,” said the Frenchman at the team presentation. “If I had to use just three words to describe it, I’d say it’s comfortable, stable and fast.”

“Being part of the Honda Racing Rally Team is a great opportunity for my career and I feel very lucky for that. I know it’s a bike made to win. I feel very excited and super happy, but I’m still down to earth “.

“This will be my eighth Dakar and I know it’s time to move up the standings,” said Van Beveren, who managed to finish fourth twice.

The other three saddles will continue to be occupied by the previous owners: Ricky Brabec, Pablo Quintanilla and José Ignacio Cornejo.

De izquierda a derecha, Cornejo, Brabec, Van Beveren and Quintanilla

“We have worked very hard in preparation for Dakar 2023, focusing on navigation, speed and fitness,” said Brabec, who will be looking to repeat his 2020 title. 2021. It seems that the route will be similar to that of 2020, it winds along the coast, and I think this is a factor that can help me,” added the Californian runner.

Quintanilla, on the other hand, finished second in 2022. “I want to fight again for the win. I know I can do it and I know it’s not just a dream. But I also know that the race will be hard-fought and that there are many riders who can win “, analyzed the Chilean.

The preparation of the native of Valparaiso took place with a bit of concern, after suffering a bad accident at the Rally of Morocco, but he seems to have recovered completely: “I feel fully recovered physically. I needed a lot of rest and physiotherapy, but now I’m confident I’m fit enough to start the Dakar.”

It is clear that everyone at Honda has full faith in the project. “Honda is on track to win the Dakar again,” said Cornejo. “Everyone is working hard: the drivers, the mechanics, the managers, everyone in the team is doing their best.”