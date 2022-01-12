The tenth stage of the Dakar has been over for several hours now, but the general classification as regards the bikes continues to be changed. Shortly after the conclusion, two penalties were assigned to Joan Barreda and Pablo Quintanilla, both guilty of having exceeded the speed limit allowed in a neutralization section between km 258 and km 287 of today’s special, which led from Wadi Ad Dawasir to Bisha.

The Spaniard, who had obtained the third time, was given a penalty of four minutes, while the Chilean, who had finished more late, only two. Article 80.16 of the FIM Rally Raid World Championship rules states that “a speed infringement occurs when the maximum speed is exceeded one or more times in the same speed control zone”.

When it comes to penalizing these limits, the FIM uses a somewhat complex formula, which basically means that the radar checks the speed every 150 meters or 10 seconds, so if the competitor exceeds the 20km / h limit in this range, one minute will be imposed on him; if it exceeds it from 21 to 40 km / h, 2 will be imposed on it and if it exceeds it by more than 40 km / h, 6 will be imposed on it.

As these are two of the five drivers still in contention for the final victory, it is clear that these penalties had some impact on the overall standings, but then there was also a dispute about how these penalties should have been applied.

Given that the infractions occurred in a neutralization section, according to the commissioners these should only be applied to the general classification and not to the stage one. Which would leave Barreda and Quintanilla third and tenth respectively in tomorrow’s starting order. However, Honda does not seem to agree with this vision and has already mentioned it.

It is still not clear how these quarrels of the starting order will end, also because in the rankings published on the official website of the event the penalties have also been applied to the stage times and not only to those of the general.

At 6:40 pm local time (4:40 pm in Italy), however, the ASO also got a hand, announcing that they had halved the penalties of the two Honda riders on the basis of the special regulations of the Dakar. This means that Quintanilla will pay only one minute and Barreda two. The Chilean then regains the second position in the general, albeit 5’15 “behind, while Barreda remains fifth, seeing his gap drop to 8’47”. And it cannot be ruled out that this may have been an attempt at mediation by the organization.

What is certain, however, is that no one wants to open the track in tomorrow’s stage, where navigation on the dunes could have a certain weight, and which risks being really decisive for the fate of this edition. Not surprisingly, two other men in the standings such as Sam Sunderland and Matthias Walkner stopped in the final part of today’s route, preferring to lose a few minutes to get the 19th and 27th place in the starting order of the 11th stage.

Dakar 2022 – General motorcycle ranking updated after Stage 10 (Top 10)

Pos Pilot Motorcycle Time / Gap Penalty 1 Adrien van Beveren Yamaha 33.27’06 “ 2 Pablo Quintanilla Honda + 5’15 “ + 1’00 “ 3 Sam Sunderland GasGas + 5’59 “ 4 Matthias Walkner KTM + 8’24 “ 5 Joan Barreda Honda + 8’47 “ + 3’00 “ 6 Toby Price KTM + 27’43 “ + 6’00 “ 7 Andrew Short Yamaha + 33’57 “ 8 Mason Klein KTM + 37’49 “ 9 Ricky Brabec Honda + 38’05 “ + 2’00 “ 10 José Cornejo Honda + 39’00 “