The Blue Oval today announced the formation of a program which will use a T1+ version of the Ranger and which will be run in partnership with Neil Woolridge Motorsport in South Africa and M-Sport in the UK.

The program will effectively roll out in phases, with an existing NWM-built Ranger powered by a 3.5-litre Ecoboost engine and based on the previous generation model being further developed for the 2024 Dakar.

It will be a first exploration of the famous rally raid, rather than a commitment to victory.

An all-new Ranger will then be developed by Ford Performance, NWM and M-Sport for the 2025 event, hoping to be in contention for victory. The engine of the new Ranger T1+ has not yet been presented.

“We know this is a major undertaking and not an event where you just show up to be successful,” said Mark Rushbrook, head of Ford Performance.

“We are obviously doing our homework. Neil Woolridge has an existing truck, based on the previous generation Raptor, and we will be racing it at the January 2024 Dakar Rally.”

Ford Ranger Raptor for 2024 Dakar Rally Photo by: Ford

“It’s a real proving ground for the craft, so we understand what it takes to be successful. But half the battle, maybe even more, is team logistics and operations, and to go there in 2024 we have to learn how to manage the logistics, the bivouac, the harvest and the move almost every single day, what trucks and what support is needed to be successful there. In January of 2024 it will be about learning”.

“In parallel with the tests and preparations of the last nine months, we have started to design a completely new vehicle. Our plan is to have a completely new test vehicle in the first months of 2024, which we will continue to test and develop with the intention of returning in January 2025 with a commitment to win”.

M-Sport, meanwhile, has long been aiming for a Dakar engagement with Ford and NWM.

“The Dakar Rally is truly one of the world’s top off-road racing events,” said Malcolm Wilson, chief executive of M-Sport.

“We have enjoyed great success with Ford in FIA WRC rally racing over the years and we look forward to applying the same level of focus, energy and commitment to compete with Ranger in the Dakar Rally.”

A production off-road Ford Ranger built and developed in Australia and backed by the company has enjoyed success in recent months, including class victories at the Baja 1000 and, just last Monday, the Finke Desert Race. After that, the car will be shelved.