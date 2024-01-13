During the second stage a serious accident occurred in which the Spaniard was involved, who lost control of his motorbike in the last kilometers of the special stage which took all the participants to the Al Duwadimi bivouac and was transported to hospital after being been resuscitated.

Days later, his team, the TwinTrail Racing Team, released a statement confirming that the Catalan had been transferred to his country to continue carrying out the tests required by the medical protocols.

“On Friday 12 January, Carles Falcón was transferred by medical plane to Spain. He is hospitalized in intensive care and remains in critical condition. Doctors are about to carry out new tests as established by protocol,” reads the note.

“His family and friends thank everyone for the messages of support they have received. We will continue to keep you informed as there are new developments.”

Everyone in the bivouac continues to follow the state of health of the pilot who was on his second adventure in the Dakar Rally, since the fracture of the C2 vertebra, which caused brain edema, is added to the five fractures of the ribs, left wrist and collarbone .

After Falcón's accident, all members of the team decided to pack their bags to accompany the driver in such a difficult and tough moment, especially Isaac Feliu, who had encouraged his teammate to return to the toughest race in the world .

On his first time in the Saudi Arabian desert, in the 2022 edition, the Catalan placed 16th in the “Original by Motul” ranking, in which riders must be able to finish the stages and repair their bikes themselves , while in the general classification he had obtained a respectable 68th place.