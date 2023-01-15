The race of the German army certainly did not go according to expectations. This year Audi hadn’t hidden itself: “we aim for victory” declared Sven Quandt on the eve of the 45th edition of the Dakar. With Peterhansel out on stage 6, Sainz on stage 9, only Mattias Ekstrom remained in the race, but out of the positions that count, finishing 13th.

“Didn’t go second… Read on

#Dakar #Ekstrom #Electric #future #dont #Audi #inspiration