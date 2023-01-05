Dakar Desert Rally will support the DLSS 3 of NVIDIA, as revealed by the trailer which you find below and which highlights the essentials improvements brought to the experience on the performance front, thanks in particular to the Frame Generation technology.

Available since last October on PC and consoles, Dakar Desert Rally stands as “the largest and most epic off-road rally adventure ever developed”, capable of capturing “the authentic speed and emotion of the mythical rally race of the Amaury Sport Organization , the largest on the planet.”

As can be seen in the video, the differences are substantial: by activating the RTX features, including precisely the Frame Generation, the driving game developed by Saber Interactive practically doubles the frame ratedelivering a surprisingly smooth experience even at 4K.

Of course Dakar Desert Rally is just one of the many titles that already support DLSS 3 technology: NVIDIA recently announced four other compatible games, including Need for Speed ​​Unbound.