For Toyota Gazoo Racing, yesterday was nothing short of complex. First the sanction to Nasser Al-Attiyah for arriving at the bivouac with the black box disconnected at the end of Stage 2, then came another cold shower: the penalty to Giniel De Villiers.

Read also:

The 2022 Dakar race marshals imposed a 5-minute penalty to be added to De Villiers’s overall race time after seeing a video of the Toyota driver being filmed hitting another competitor, Chilean Cesar Zumaran , a rider of the Moto class, then proceeding without helping the centaur himself.

At the end of the stage De Villiers was called by the commissioners to give him the opportunity to explain what had happened. De Villiers said he hit Zumaran in a particularly narrow, rocky and sandy section.

Once the contact between the two vehicles took place – at reduced speed, explained Giniel – The centaur signaled to De Villiers to be well and to continue. At that point the Toyota driver continued.

The commissioners, however, sanctioned De Villiers for infringing Article 48.5 of the FIA ​​Cross Country Rally Sporting Regulations. According to the commissioners, De Villiers did not provide the necessary assistance to the Chilean, who then lay down on the ground after contact with the official Hilux 4X4.

The broken article says: “If a crew is involved in an accident in which a person other than the same crew is physically injured, the vehicle must stop immediately. Then the procedures outlined in article 48.4.2 must be applied.” .

Even though Zumaran signaled to De Villiers to continue, the Toyota driver would have had to stop to make sure for himself he hadn’t been injured. The same driver involved in the accident said he was not satisfied with the behavior of the crew of car number 207 (that of De Villiers).

For the Toyota driver a Dakar which, at the moment, proved to be quite complex. A few days before the start, the positivity to COVID seemed to exclude him from the 44th edition of the most famous rally raid in the world. The negative buffer a few hours before the start led him to return to the owner of his Hilux 4X4 (the Shakedown on December 31st was carried out by Kris Meeke, called in a hurry to replace him). Now this incident which, of course, will not make it easier for him to aim for an important result, even though he moved up to fourth position in the general classification yesterday.