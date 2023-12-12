Expected for 2025

The 46th edition of the Dakar Rally, once again with stops scheduled in Saudi Arabia alone from 5 to 19 January. However, despite the wait for the world's toughest and most extreme event in the arid desert climate for cars, quads, motorcycles and trucks, attention is already turned to 2025. In that very season, in fact, we will witness the debut of Daciaa Romanian car manufacturer belonging to the Renault Group which has already moved forward with very high level salaries.

Al-Attiyah arrives

The team Prodrivein addition to the arrival of the couple formed by Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez, will also field Nasser Al-Attiyahmade official for 2025 together with its co-pilot Mathieu Baumel. The Qatari, five times winner of the Dakar in the car category, had in fact left Toyota after the three titles won in 2019, 2022 and 2023, and is now preparing to begin a new adventure with Dacia, with which he will officially debut in 2025.

First tests in 2024

In reality, the actual debut won't happen for almost a year. The 52-year-old, in fact, will take part in test stages of 2024which will be used to gain experience and develop the new car before the 2025 edition, the year in which it will also take part in the Rally Raid World Championship. The tests, which will also see Loeb involved, will thus serve to prepare the prototype also in view of next year's Morocco Rally.

Career victories

In addition to his triumphs in the Dakar Rally, also achieved with Volkswagen and Mini, Al-Attiyah also won two consecutive WRC-2 world championships in 2014 and 2015. Outside of motorsport, the Qatari has also participated in four editions of the Olympics in shooting on the fly, winning a bronze medal at London 2012.