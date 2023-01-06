Stage 6 of the Dakar 2023 risks giving Audi Sport a huge blow from a sporting point of view.
At kilometer 212 of the stage that leads from Ha’il to Riyadh, the Audi RS Q e-tron E2s of Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz were the protagonists of accidents. Both in the same area of today’s test.
However, it was Edouard Boulanger who had the worst. The navigator of …Continue reading
#Dakar #Crash #Peterhansel #copilot #Boulanger #hospital
