Stage 6 of the Dakar 2023 risks giving Audi Sport a huge blow from a sporting point of view.

At kilometer 212 of the stage that leads from Ha’il to Riyadh, the Audi RS Q e-tron E2s of Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz were the protagonists of accidents. Both in the same area of ​​today’s test.

However, it was Edouard Boulanger who had the worst. The navigator of …Continue reading

#Dakar #Crash #Peterhansel #copilot #Boulanger #hospital