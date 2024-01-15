The toughest race in the world is the one that every driver wants to win, but he must surround himself with a team that has a serious chance of winning in the desert. And since everyone knows that Audi will abandon the Dakar adventure after this year's 2024 edition, a legend like Carlos Sainz will have to find a team if he wants to continue trying his luck in Saudi Arabia.

One of the possible options is Ford, which is working in collaboration with M-Sport and which will have a high-level project in 2025, with a renewed car with which it will aspire to final victory. A small group of media, including Motorsport.com, asked Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook about the possible hiring of the Spaniard, and he cited him verbatim as one of the names on his list, adding that the US giant will hire the best pilots.

“Carlos Sainz… To win you need the best drivers and the best team, but at the moment we are not ready to announce anything. We are evaluating how to get the best drivers,” said the American, who is also keeping an eye on the other pieces of the puzzle to win the Touareg trophy next season.

One of the team's top executives did not assure that Nani Roma will remain with the team, but also hinted that the Spaniard will continue in 2025: “Nani is a fundamental part of the project, I don't think we could be here without his experience and the its development, has been part of the improvement of this car.”

Furthermore, when asked if he was surprised by his performance after a year's absence from competition, he replied: “He is a winner, a champion, he has experience. When we put him in the car we knew he could give us the feeling we needed to develop the car, I'm very happy with him.”