On the night of January 15, the TwinTrail Racing Team confirmed the death of Carles Falcón, the Spanish driver who had a serious accident in the second stage of the 2024 Dakar. The Catalan was participating for the second time in the toughest race in the world and, a few kilometers from the end of the special stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi, he was involved in an accident in which he suffered cerebral edema due to the fracture of the C2 vertebra, as well as five ribs, the left wrist and the clavicle .

The statement issued by the Catalan team reads: “On Monday 15 January, Carles left us. The medical team confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible.”

Carles Falcon

“Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately loved everything he did, especially motorbikes. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. He had fun, he was happy on the motorbike. We must remember him for the his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone”, he continued.

“IT engineer by training. Motorcycle instructor and motorbike tour guide by passion. Many people learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and joy, he made everyone have fun with the motorbike. This is what he left us and what we will keep always with us, all those who were close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans”, declared the team.

“On behalf of the family and the team, we ask that you please maintain privacy regarding the funeral which will take place in the coming days. We thank you for your understanding.”

Who was Carles Falcón

Born in Tarragona, 45 years old, Carles Falcón has spent a life dedicated to motorbikes and speed. He practiced enduro and, after a break, he started to try his hand at trail running and later, with a group of friends, he met Isaac Feliú, with whom he founded TwinTrail in 2015, and such was their friendship who have decided to participate together in the Dakar.

In the 2022 edition they tackled the event which takes place in Saudi Arabia, but in the ninth stage his partner suffered a serious accident which left him in a coma and with very serious injuries. However, he recovered, so they decided to participate again in 2024 to close a circle together, even if life was so hard that it didn't allow them to finish the adventure they started.