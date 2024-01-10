Nasser Al-Attiyah did it. Today the outgoing Dakar champion brought home his first success in the 46th edition of the most famous rally raid in the world and his first as a driver for the Prodrive team – future Dacia – at the wheel of the Hunter.

The Qatari, navigated by Mathieu Baumel, had already announced two days ago that he wanted to take home the first stage victory, but yesterday he was beaten at the last minute by teammate Sébastien Loeb. Today Al-Attiyah took no prisoners, winning Stage 5 which led from Al-Hofuf to Shubaytah and relaunching its ambitions of final victory.

In a timed special just 118 kilometers long, but with a course made entirely of dunes shortly after the 527 kilometer transfer, Al-Attiyah preceded a considerable number of Toyota GR Hilux T1Us from the Overdrive team.

The first of these is the one entrusted to the Frenchman Guerlain Chicherit, who did well to recover after a fluctuating start to the race, dotted with ups and downs that kept him out of the Top 10 in the general classification.

Behind the transalpine here are 3 more Hiluxes from the Overdrive team. Third place for the surprising Argentinian Juan Cruz Yacopini, just 7 seconds slower than the time of the first of his teammates. Fourth place in the stage for the leader of the general classification Yazeed Al Rajhi, who, stage after stage, is confirming himself as one of the great favorites of this edition.

The Saudi, very regular and fast this year and up until now, becomes an increasingly credible leader stage after stage. Thanks to his fourth place and the unforgettable stage made by Carlos Sainz, the prince increased his lead in the general classification to 9'03″, but over Al-Attiyah, the new first contender in place of Al Rajhi.

Closing the Hilux private poker is Guillaume De Mevius, also the author of a start made up of ups and downs, but appreciable considering the experience he has in the Car class. The first official GR Hilux at the finish line was that of South African Giniel De Villiers, while Lucas Moraes had a complicated day, like the one experienced yesterday by Seth Quintero. In this first week of the race it seemed clear that Toyota was right to focus on them, but for the future. They will still need experience to be able to fight with the fastest and most experienced riders, who still dominate.

Audi in the shade today. The first RS Q e-tron is that of Mattias Ekstroem, seventh, while both Carlos Sainz and Stéphane Peterhansel left the Top 10. Both reached the Top 20, but the result led the Madrid native to lose second place in the general classification . However, the top three remain very close and the race is as open as ever. Peterhansel, at the end of the stage, admitted that he stopped for 5 minutes in the stage to have a starting position which, according to his estimates, should be better in the 48-hour stage which will start tomorrow.

Martin Prokop brought the first Ford Raptor to the finish line in eighth place ahead of Vaidotas Zala's MINI John Coopert Works. The Top 10 was completed by Mathieu Serradori at the wheel of the first official Century CR7-T. A day to forget for Sébastien Loeb, who, due to a 15 minute penalty for failing to pass a waypoint, lost a lot of ground to the best. The Alsatian, however, is convinced that the tactics used today can allow him to recover a lot of time between tomorrow and Friday, when the long-awaited 48-hour stage will take place.

As regards the general classification, Yazeed Al Rajhi leads the proceedings with just over 9 minutes ahead of the first of his pursuers, who from this stage has become Nasser Al-Attiyah. Carlos Sainz, however, follows the Qatari a few seconds away. Audi continues to keep 2 cars in the Top 5 with fourth place for Mattias Ekstroem ahead of the increasingly surprising Matthieu Serradori, first exponent of the official Century Racing team. Stéphane Peterhansel is sixth in the third Audi, while the first MINI John Cooper Works is that of the Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala, seventh. Sébastien Loeb remains in the Top 10, but his gap to the leader has now increased to 43 minutes (with the 15 minute penalty taken today).

Dakar 2024 – Stage 5 Cars – General classification