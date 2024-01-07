Audi has decided to start strong in this edition of the Dakar and today's overall result confirms this. Stéphane Peterhansel won Stage 2 of the most famous rally raid in the world, the one that led from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi after 463 timed kilometers and 192 transfers.

The multiple Dakar winner took over the reins of the stage in the second part, regulating the brilliant return of Sébastien Loeb with the first Hunter Prodrive and the first official Toyota GR Hilux T1U, that of Seth Quintero.

Peterhansel, who yesterday was one of the favorites to suffer a bad day like Loeb and the defending champion Al-Attiyah, handled his RS Q e-tron very well in the first phase, and then increased the pace in the dirt sections , asphalted and the only one made up of dunes in the second half.

An important result for the Ingolstadt manufacturer, because it allows it to win the second stage out of the three held so far (it had already won the Prologue 2 days ago with Mattias Ekstroem), but that's not all: today's result, combined with that of the leader of the general classification, allowed Carlos Sainz to become the new reference of the race in the Car category.

Behind Peterhansel, Sébastien Loeb asserted himself, making up a lot of ground and finishing in second place, just 29 seconds behind the Frenchman. The transalpine from the BRX team immediately makes up for it and immediately returns to the fight for the top of the general classification on a par with Seth Quintero.

The young American, also not very brilliant in the first real stage of this Dakar – that is, the one staged yesterday – today set the third stage time, 3'11″ from Peterhansel, confirming his great speed skills. Quintero is also the best official driver of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team was the result: Lucas Moraes, another spearhead of the Japanese team, stopped in ninth place. Giniel De Villiers, very fast yesterday, lost some ground today and stopped in the lower levels of the Top 20.

Redemption also for Nasser Al-Attiyah, fourth and first time behind the wheel of the Hunter made by Prodrive after leaving Toyota a few months ago. Closing the Top 5 is Yazeed Al Rajhi, one of the most anticipated private individuals. The Saudi from the Overdrive Racing team, at the wheel of a Toyota Hilux, is the first of Carlos Sainz's pursuers in the general classification, while today he had the satisfaction of putting himself behind teammate Guerlain Chicherit.

Seventh and eighth place for the two remaining official Audi RS Q e-trons, those of Mattias Ekstroem and Carlos Sainz ahead of the official Toyota GR Hilux of Lucas Moraes. Matthieu Serradori, as usual the best driver of the Century Racing Factory Team, completed the Top 10 ahead of the third official Toyota, that of Guy David Botterill. Complex day for the now former leader of the general classification, Guillaume De Mevius. The Belgian stopped in 15th position on the stage.

As regards the new general classification of the Car category, Carlos Sainz is the new leader and leads with a margin of 1'51″ over Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing). Third place for Sébastien Loeb (BRX Prodrive), at 4' 17″ behind the Madrid native, while Toyota Gazoo Racing star Seth Quintero moved up to fourth place, 7'36″ behind Sainz. Guillaume De Mevius remains in the Top 5, but is threatened by Mattias Ekstroem, second Audi Sport driver, and by Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Stéphane Peterhansel is back in the Top 10, now occupying ninth place ahead of Guerlain Chicherit but behind the Brazilian Lucas Moraes. His gap to his teammate who leads the standings is just over 13 minutes. A recoverable margin, especially in a long and exhausting race like the Dakar.