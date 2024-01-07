French double

Lovers of the Dakar Rally couldn't ask for more, especially those who support the historic drivers of this competition. In the second stage from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimifor a journey of well 463 kmwho obtained the best time was in fact Stephane Peterhansel. The Frenchman, winner of 14 editions of the Dakar, in fact finished ahead of everyone in the stage classification, for an all-transalpine double made possible by 2nd place by Sebastien Loebrecovering after the disappointment of the first stage and only behind 29 seconds by his compatriot.

Sainz in the lead, Al Attiyah goes up

A very hard-fought stage up to km 167, with the first eleven riders enclosed in a gap of just under two minutes. In addition to Sainz, Peterhansel and Loeb, the other Prodrive of the reigning champion was also on the rise Nasser Al Attiyah, as well as Quintero's Toyota. However, the Qatari lost contact with the leaders in the central part of the route, as did Sainz, who moved from the top positions to the final eighth place. However, the winner of stage 1, Guillame de Mevius, was out of the fight and finished 19th at the end of the day. The evolution of the test resulted in second halfwith Seth Quintero became leader but subsequently outclassed by Loeb and Peterhansel, the latter doing well to finish ahead of the nine-time WRC champion but with a very limited gap. However, the American from Toyota completed the podium ahead of Al Attiyah and his home idol Al Rajhi, 5th in the standings. Thanks to this performance, the Saudi pilot is 2nd in general rankingalmost two minutes late from Carlos Sainz, which despite the collapse in the second phase can boast the leadership at the end of the second stage. Thanks to today's results, Loeb is now in third place, followed by Quintero. More in difficulty Ekström, 6th and ahead of a comeback Al Attiyah. Finally, today's victory allowed Peterhansel to recover up to ninth position.

Dakar 2024, Car ranking – Stage 2 (Top-10)

POS PILOT CAR TIME / GAP 1 Peterhansel–Boulanger Audi 3:54.40 2 Loeb–Lurquin Prodrive +0.29 3 Quintero – Sen Toyota +3.11 4 Al Attiyah – Baumel Prodrive +6.28 5 Al Rajhi – Gottschalk Toyota +7.11 6 Chicherit – Winocq Toyota +9.00 7 Ekström – Bergkvist Audi +15.56 8 Sainz–Cruz Audi +17.15 9 Moraes – Monleon Toyota +17.51 10 Serradori – Minaudier Century +20.58

Dakar 2024, General car ranking after stage 2 (Top-10)