A Sodicars team car engulfed in flames outside a hotel, with a person taken to hospital. The Saudi authorities strengthen controls and security: the Aso does not confirm but in the bivouac there is a rumor that it was a bomb rather than an accident

From our correspondent Paolo Ianieri

The Dakar edition number 44 has not yet started and there is already a first yellow. Yesterday evening, Aso, the company that organizes the Dakar, had in fact issued a press release in which it informed of an accident that took place outside the Hotel Donatello in Jeddah, in which a car belonging to a team after being arrested had taken fire. One person, it is not known whether the driver or a passenger, was injured and taken to hospital.

investigations and security – Also in the press release, there was talk of an ongoing investigation, but that as a precaution the Saudi authorities, in constant contact with the authorities, would have implemented all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the participants and fans, in view of the start of the match. scheduled for tomorrow with the dispute of the prologue along the road to Ha’Il, where the first real stage will take place on January 2nd.

device hypothesis – As the hours went by, no news was released from the organization, while inside the bivouac the rumor spread about how the car was destroyed (one of the assistants, one for hire? this sense) belonged to the French team Sodicars, which in this edition deploys seven crews between cars and trucks, with the hypothesis that it was not a simple accident, but an attack, with a small device placed inside the vehicle . At the moment, however, neither Aso nor the Saudi authorities are receiving confirmation of this hypothesis.

December 31 – 2:05 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Dakar #car #fire #injured #attack #investigated