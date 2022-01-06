The 2022 edition of the Dakar has started in the worst way. On December 29, an explosion in Jeddah set off the alarm for the ASO. At 6.30 pm local time, a press release was issued informing about an accident at the Donatello hotel in which an assistance car belonging to the Sodicars team had been involved.

Initially the organizers had stated that there had been no serious injuries but in reality, of the six passengers present on the vehicle, only Phillippe Boutron, driver of buggy no. 260, suffered severe leg injuries that required surgery.

Boutron was then transferred to the Percy military hospital in Clamart, a facility specializing in the treatment of war wounded, and the transalpine doctors decided to put the unfortunate pilot in a medically induced coma to alleviate his suffering.

By the same author, read also:

Fortunately, comforting news arrived today. In an interview with RMC, Boutron’s son stated that his father is out of a coma.

“He is badly injured in both legs, but he came out of a coma. We as a family can go and visit it every day. We will know more about his condition in about ten days ”.

“We had a chance to see him and we can talk to him, but at the moment he needs to catch up. Things are proceeding very slowly “.

The serious episode did not go unnoticed and the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor opened an investigation with the magistrates who are investigating for attempted murder following a terrorist episode.

The French investigators have left for Jeddah and will collaborate with local authorities to clarify what happened.

The authorities of Saudi Arabia have ruled out the possibility of a criminal action, describing it as an accident, but the French Foreign Ministry has called for maximum vigilance not excluding the trail of the terrorist act and stating that “the threat from these groups continues still in the country “.