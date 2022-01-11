In an increasingly technological Dakar, such as the innovative design of the Audi RS Q e-tron, the human element still matters a lot. We saw it in stage 1 with 80% of the competitors being wrong (or perhaps there was an error in the roadbook, as the most experienced navigators, both of cars and motorcycles, claim). How important is man still in a race that is increasingly managed by computers?

We talked about it with Eduard Boulanger, Stephane Peterhansel’s navigator. One of the most authoritative voices on the subject, also because in the past he was the most famous map man of the Dakar bivouac. In recent years, navigation has become increasingly important and the role of the navigator is increasingly central.

How has the philosophy of the roadbook changed?

“Since last year there has been an important change, not only are there electronic road books and delivery the morning before the race. The philosophy has changed, a note contains a lot of information and the directions can change even every 200 meters, for where there are also a lot of middle caps. In practice, we never stop talking in the car “.

“Last year it was a question of understanding this philosophy. Our job is to adapt. We cannot let our guard down for a second because otherwise you lose, not so much the direction, but the thread of the discussion”.

Has the navigator become even more important?

“It’s a team effort in the car. The driver doesn’t know where to go without navigating so the cadence and the exact timing of the navigator become fundamental.”

How has your work changed in the Audi Q e-tron?

“In a traditional car I was only thinking about navigation. Now, however, the parameters to keep an eye on are many. I also take care of the vehicle’s energy management. We have some basic strategies planned, but during the stage I always have to check that do not run out of power compared to the parameters established with the engineers because in case you have to make adjustments during the race “.

An example?

“The recharging of the battery is done through the internal combustion engine which responds to pre-established strategies based on the characteristics of the stage, but this is not an exact science because we cannot know the route with the exactness of the case. The long straights are penalizing for us because the faster the car goes, the more it consumes. Sometimes we therefore have to force the system and activate the recharge so as not to slow down “.