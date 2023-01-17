There Dakar 2023 it was totally forgettable for Carlos Sainz. The three-time winner of the legendary rally raid was looking for his fourth success in his career, the first at the wheel of theAudi in the new project full electric that the house of the Rings has been pursuing with conviction since last year, despite the numerous reliability problems that have decimated the path of Sainz – but also of Peterhansel and Ekstrom – during this last Arabian campaign. The 60-year-old Spaniard, who had also occupied the first position in the general classification in the first stages, was first the victim of several setbacks that caused him to fall in the standings and then of a bad accident that forced him to retire at the end of the ninth stage. The worst news, however, for the two-time world rally champion came upon his return to his homeland and was revealed by Sainz himself via his Instagram profile.

In fact, the Madrileno discovered that he had fractured the T5 and T6 vertebrae. “On my return to Madrid from the Dakar Rally, the pain in my back that I suffered after the accident persisted longer than usual – revealed the Spanish veteran on the popular social network – following the doctor’s advice, I underwent further checks to assess the extent of the injury in detail. Unfortunately, the results didn’t bring good news because I fractured my T5 and T6 vertebrae. The positive thing is that both vertebrae are stable and from today my priority will be to recover as soon as possible. Thank you all for the love and support I have received these days. I’ll keep you up-to-date”. To bring encouragement to Sainz came the message of his son Carlos Jr., Ferrari driver in F1, but also of one of Sainz’s great rivals in the Dakar, Sebastien Ogierwho finished second in the general standings, and new Ducati rider Alex Marquez.