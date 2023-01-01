The penalties had a hand in the conclusion of the first stage of the Dakar 2023 as regards the bikes, thus making the day completely negative for GasGas. The Spanish brand has not only lost its leading man, the winner of the 2022 edition Sam Sunderland, who was forced to retire after 52 km due to a heavy crash, but also the special stage victory which …Continue reading
#Dakar #Bike #Sanders #penalized #stage #leadership #Brabec
The world of football prepares the farewell to King Pelé
Thrilled, thousands of Brazilians and soccer authorities bid farewell to their King Pele, He died Thursday at the age of...
Leave a Reply