The rankings of the fifth stage of the Dakar 2022 remained pending for several hours, as the special was neutralized at 12 local time for the vehicles still in the race, all the emergency vehicles being used. When a provisional classification was finally issued, it confirmed Danilo Petrucci’s historic first stage victory, favored by the 6-minute penalty inflicted on Toby Price.

It didn’t take a too careful eye, however, to even notice the disappearance of Skyler Howes, who had finished the stage with the ninth time and in this way had brought his Husqvarna to fifth place in the general classification.

For the American, in fact, the 44th edition of the Dakar ended at the conclusion of the first two rings of Riyadh, but with a particular dynamic to say the least.

Read also:

In fact, Howes crashed during the special. The Husqvarna rider hit his head and doesn’t remember anything about the accident, but in any case he managed to reach the finish line of the timed section.

Immediately afterwards, however, he began to feel unwell, also complaining of pain in an ankle and shoulder, and then was taken to the hospital by the organization to be subjected to further tests.

What is already certain is that in any case tomorrow morning will not be at the start of the sixth stage. A hard blow to the ambitions of Husqvarna, which lost what had been the best of its riders so far, who with just 13 minutes late still had a good chance of fighting for the final victory.

Barreda, shoulder KO: tomorrow morning decides whether to continue or not

# 88 Monster Energy Honda Team 2022: Joan Barreda Bort Photo by: Honda Racing

The night will bring advice instead to Joan Barreda, who in turn fell between km 265 and km 270 of today’s special, injuring her shoulder. The Honda rider, who has already won two stages this year, bringing his day’s success tally to 29, has decided to take a few hours before deciding whether to continue or raise the white flag.

If he chooses to retire, it would be the sixth stop for him in 12 participations in the most famous rally raid in history. Also last year “Bang Bang” was the protagonist of a rather daring retreat, running out of petrol during the penultimate stage.