Adrenaline. Competition. An adventure to share with friends. A trip. Passion and engine go hand in hand at the Dakar. It is with this spirit that Claudio Bellina, Giulio Minelli and Bruno Gotti are tackling this 45th edition of the Dakar, the queen of rally raids and an old flame. In Africa, South America and Saudi Arabia Claudio Bellina and Giulio Minelli did not miss … Continue reading

#Dakar #Bellina #bad #Iveco #Top