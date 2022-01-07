The Honda rider took his 29th stage victory in the fourth stage of the Dakar 2022, becoming the most successful Spaniard in history, but a heavy crash at km 250 of the fifth stage caused a problem in his left shoulder.

At that point, Joan Barreda barely managed to finish the stage, but said she would continue the race if her physique allowed it. The Spaniard spoke to Motorsport.com after reaching the finish line of the sixth stage and admitted that his intention is in fact to try to finish the 44th edition of the most difficult rally raid in the world.

“The goal was to try and continue the race and I felt a lot of pain,” said the Spaniard. “Let’s see, the pain was really a lot, especially in the rocky areas. In the sandy ones, on the other hand, I had to slow down to avoid the holes and the dangers. The key is to try not to make the situation worse and hope that the inflammation does not get worse as the kilometers go by. . I will try to manage the situation to stay in the race as long as possible “.

The Friday day of the Dakar 2022 provided for a special of 404.2 km for the motorcycles, in a ring stage around Riyadh which also included two transfers of about 100 km each. However, the riders only completed 101 timed km due to the drivers’ complaints once they arrived at the first refueling, as the ground conditions were made very critical by the rain of recent days and the passage of cars and trucks in yesterday’s stage.

This was good news for Barreda, who will be able to give his shoulder some respite, as there will also be a day off tomorrow.

“Bang Bang”, however, is aware of what awaits him in the next few days: “The race is complicated, that’s for sure. It was already complicated from the first day, when I lost 40 minutes. I had to push every day to recover and then it arrived. this injury. The main goal now is to reach the finish line, “he concluded.

The best photos from Stage 6 of the bikes