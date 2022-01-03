There second stage of the 44th edition of the Dakar opened the week with the 338 km special stage between Ha’il and Al Artawiyah, which reserved significant changes in the general classification reserved for motorcycles. After the big problems encountered on Sunday with navigation, Joan Barreda he redeemed himself extensively by winning the stage on his saddle Honda, ending the test with an advantage of 5 and a half minutes Sam Sunderland. The 2nd place of the British however allowed him to establish himself as the new leader of the general classification, thanks to the difficulties faced in the race by Daniel Sanders. The Australian, in fact, crossed the finish line with a good 25 minutes late from Barreda, who even dropped him to 3rd place behind Adrien Van Beveren.

Interviewed immediately after the conclusion of the special stage, the Spaniard commented on his result. which made him climb to 10th position overall with 20 minutes to recover from Sunderland: “I’m very happy – explained in an interview reported by L’Equipe – the only solution available was to attack, giving my all after the problems I had on Sunday. The navigation was difficult to interpret, there was a crossing point that I found after a long time, we lost a lot of time in the first stage. It was quite difficult psychologically, but today the feeling was really good, with very nice dunes to ride. There is still a lot of time available – he added – even if the gaps from the front riders are significant. Now there are 10 days to go, it is enough time to be able to continue attacking ”.