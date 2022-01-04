Until recently, a retirement in the Dakar meant the end of the race, especially among motorcycles. In this sense, Danilo Petrucci he was lucky, because he was able to restart after stopping in Monday’s special stage due to a fuel pump failure.

When he switched between tanks, he had a problem with a fuse and was unable to replace it. But the picture was actually even worse, because “Petrux” had also lost his personal belongings, including his cell phone, so he was able to ask the team for help.

“Yesterday I was doing very well, although I felt a little fatigue from the first day,” he said in a social media debrief. “But I felt good on the bike, so I quickly caught up with Svitko who was in front of me. After 115 kilometers I had to switch from the rear to the front tank and then the bike just shut down by itself.”

“Unfortunately the problem was a fuse that I couldn’t change. It was easy enough, but I didn’t have the right material. I wanted to call my mechanics at the bivouac, but I also discovered that my phone was no longer in my back pocket. Mine too. passport, driver’s license and cash were gone. So I had no way of contacting my team. “

# 90 Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing: Danilo Petrucci Photo by: KTM Images

Petrucci then pressed the red button on the bike to contact the organization, which retrieved it by helicopter and brought it back to the bivouac. “At the checkpoint I was fighting for the top five, this was the most annoying thing for me. But I’m here to learn and have fun. The results will come,” he said with a hint of regret.

Today Petrucci is back in the race, even if he has been given a heavy penalty and therefore can no longer aim for an important result. “I was happy to be back in the race today. I finished 22nd in a stage with deep tracks and soft sand. I made a few small mistakes, but it didn’t go too bad. I had fun and it was good after the disaster in yesterday”.

While preparing for his first Dakar, Petrucci also sustained a small fracture in his ankle, which is still making him suffer. “I have to be careful with my ankle, it’s broken and I don’t want to make it worse,” he concluded.

Petrucci wasn’t the only former MotoGP rider to have problems in the early days of the Dakar. Today, Carlos Checa found himself in trouble in the dunes. The Spaniard crashed in the first half of the stage but managed to get his Optimus MD back on his wheels. However, at that point he took the shortest route back to the Al Qaisumah bivouac.