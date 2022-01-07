The second consecutive round stage in the Riyadh area, that is, Stage 6 of the 44th edition of the Dakar, was terrain for drivers who were certainly not top-class, but who gave a touch of color to a race, up to now, with many initial jolts that have however created a general classification already well defined.

Orlando Terranova, third driver of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, took an amazing and unexpected victory in the Italian morning, giving the team the second stage victory in its history at the Dakar, the second also for the Prodrive car, called Hunter, after the one arrived a few days ago thanks to Sébastien Loeb.

The Argentine driver, taking advantage of an excellent starting position, moved into the first positions from the very beginning, and then dueled for the whole second part with Mattias Ekstrom’s Audi RS Q e-tron. In the end it was Terranova who prevailed, thanks to a lead of 1’06 “over the Swedish driver of the Ingolstadt team.

Both the result of Terranova and that of Ekstrom are very important signals for the respective teams: BRX has been able to see how the Hunter is a car that has grown considerably compared to last year and is now able to win at least some stages, while Audi, thanks to the result of Ekstrom, has the confirmation of the goodness of his project.

If Sainz took home the first stage a few days ago, Ekstrom – who is the least experienced driver of the three officers – was close to the feat. This means that the RS Q e-tron is on the right track and Audi will have to continue to believe in the project, perhaps making some changes to make the car less fragile in certain circumstances. But the path taken is correct.

Rounding out the day’s podium was Yazeed Al-Rajhi, top driver of the Toyota Overdrive team. The Saudi completed the stage 43 “behind Ekstrom, after having commanded the test for the first half. Behind him is Brian Baragwanath, at the first jolt of his so far disappointing Dakar. The driver of the Century Racing team, at the wheel of the CR6, preceded Nani Roma, fifth with the second Hunter of the BRX team, and Bernhard Ten Brinke, second driver of the Overdrive team.

To find the protagonists of the general classification we have to get almost to the margins of the Top 10. A rather unusual thing, in the Dakar. Nasser Al-Attiyah, leader of the Dakar in the Auto class, completed the test in tenth place, 6’16 ​​”behind Terranova, a result that cost him very little in terms of minutes lost.

Only Al Rajhi, among the first pursuers, managed to reduce the gap that separates him from Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa’s Qatari by a few minutes. Sèbastien Loeb, on the other hand, faced another complex day to say the least, losing over 25 minutes in the first part of the stage. The Alsatian of the BRX team then managed to change pace in the second part, arriving at the finish line with a delay of 15 minutes from Al-Attiyah, but this led him to lose the second position in the general classification.

Al-Rajhi, thanks to the third position in today’s stage and the simultaneous performance to be forgotten by Loeb, climbed to second place in the general classification, albeit for just 6 seconds. Lucio Alvarez (Overdrive Toyota) and Jakub Przygonski also struggled, but remained in fourth and fifth place respectively. To underline the excellent overall performance of Vladimir Vasilyev, driver of the VRT team, at the wheel of a BMW X5 managed by X-Raid.