He grazed it, threw it to the wind, sometimes he couldn’t even dream of it but, finally, Henk Lategan broke the 2022 taboo and won the first stage at the 44th edition of the Dakar, the first since racing in most famous rally raid in the world, the first of the 2 consecutive rings that are planned in Riyadh.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa team driver dominated the stage almost entirely: he started in practice in 16th position, therefore excellent for being able to push from the start, the South African took the lead from the third WayPoint and never left it. .

The victory of the official Toyota driver, however, was not so simple. First, the first opponents came very close. The first 5, in fact, are contained in just 3 minutes and 20 seconds. But the aspect that really made Lategan think he might lose the win is related to a component of his Toyota Hilux 4X4.

The driver’s door of Lategan’s car remained open for several tens of kilometers. The South African nevertheless gritted his teeth and managed to win the victory which, of course, does not change the general classification, but with this he broke the ice and showed Toyota that he could win.

Sébastien Loeb touched for several minutes the idea of ​​winning the second stage in this Dakar, but Lategan – very good especially in the last part of the stage – denied it to him. The Frenchman of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, at the wheel of his Hunter, took second place almost 2 minutes behind the South African but, the most important aspect, is to have reduced his gap from Nasser Al-Attiyah in the general classification.

Loeb has gnawed 3 minutes to the Qatari, bringing the gap to 35’10 “. He remains the first and perhaps only rival of Al-Attiyah for the overall victory, but the excellent performance of the Argentine Lucio Alvarez, team driver, should be underlined Overdrive Toyota, third in stage and third in the general classification.

Much more in trouble Yazeed Al-Rajhi. The Saudi, Alvarez’s teammate, started today among the first and immediately suffered navigation difficulties, losing several minutes since the first WayPoints. Yet Al-Rajhi managed to keep fourth place in the overall, although he is forced to look over his shoulder from Vladimir Vasilyev’s recovery. Thanks to today’s fifth place, Jakub Przygonski also climbs up positions. The Pole of the X-Raid MINI JCW team is sixth, less than 3 minutes behind Vasilyev and also a step away from fourth place, now in the hands of Al-Rajhi.

Also improves Sebastian Halpern, Przygonski’s teammate, seventh ahead of Orlando Terranova with the second Hunter of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team. We also remember that the BRX team managed to restart Nani Roma after the retirement arrived yesterday. Returning to the stage classification, Mathieu Serradori signed an excellent fourth place at the wheel of the Century CR6. The Frenchman is in full recovery after a muted start to the race and today he entered the Top 10 for the first time.

As for the leader Al-Attiyah, today he did not go beyond the eighth place, 4’53 “behind the stage winner. Nasser is perfectly managing his advantage over Loeb, without taking excessive risks. In addition, tomorrow he will be able to start in a better position than the Frenchman of the BRX team, so he can also attack and try to increase the gap and further secure his first position.

Dakar 2022 – Cars – Ranking after Stage 5