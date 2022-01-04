For Audi the third is good. Stage 3 of the Dakar 2022, the second round of this 44th edition, marked the first stage success of a fully electric car in the most famous rally raid in the world.

To make everything possible was Carlos Sainz, author of an excellent performance in which he got the better of Henk Lategan, official Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa driver, right in the last part of the stage.

Sainz dueled with the South African throughout the timed course. The two were in close contact the entire time, with Lategan leading to the last WayPoint prior to arrival. At that point Sainz gave the decisive kick to get his RS Q e-tron in front of everyone, also seizing the 40th stage affirmation of his amazing career. A mocking stage for Lategan, in which he found himself relegated to second place for just 38 seconds.

A great satisfaction for Audi Sport after the terrible opening day in which almost all the opportunities for victory and podium vanish, barring sporting cataclysms during the next days of competition. Sainz, for his part, redeemed himself after the navigation problems in Stage 1 that had led him to lose more than 2 hours from the leader of the general classification, Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The Audi Sport day was made even more beautiful by the excellent Stéphane Peterhansel, third in the stage at 1’41 “from his teammate, but also by the fifth place of a Mattias Ekstrom increasingly at ease with the vehicle and with the Dakar The Swede finished just under 3 minutes behind Sainz, being beaten by Nani Roma, fourth, at the wheel of the first Hunter of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team.

To find the leader of the general classification we have to go down to eighth place, with Al-Attiyah behind his teammate Giniel De Villiers and 5’10 “behind Sainz. For the Qatari, however, an excellent stage, because not only has he lost a few minutes as drivers who cannot contend for the victory, but he has even gained 28 minutes against what is, at least at the moment, his only rival: Sébastien Loeb.

The Alsatian driver of the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team went through a black day to say the least, with a series of problems that hit him from the first kilometers. First a puncture, then the transmission shaft broke after 10 kilometers which forced him to face the dunes and the entire stage with only 2-wheel drive. Then here’s another puncture.

All of this explains Sainz’s 33-minute delay, but further opens the doors to Al-Attiyah to flee for victory. Of course, in the Dakar nothing can be taken for granted, especially after just 3 days of racing and 9 more to go. But now the Toyota Qatari will be able to manage his considerable advantage, trying to take as few risks as possible at least until the day off.

The general classification now sees Al-Attiyah in the lead, with an advantage of 37’40 “over Sébastien Loeb, first of the pursuers. Third place for Lucio Alvarez, the excellent Argentine of the Overdrive Toyota team, who is now very close to Loeb. Giniel De Villiers returns to fourth position after the penalty imposed yesterday by the race marshals for having hit a motorcyclist during the stage and not having stopped to give help.

Yazeed Al Rajhi climbs to fifth place, good at using a regular and competitive pace after the initial difficulties he had in the first stage. Martin Prokop is back in seventh place with his Ford Raptor RS Cross Country, while yesterday he threw third place in the general with a stage below expectations.

Light Weight Prototypes: Quintero returns to success, Lopez Contardo controls

With yesterday’s disastrous day gone to the archive, Seth Quintero is back in charge by also winning Stage 3 of the Dakar for the Light Weight Prototypes with a capital test.

The pilot of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior team has secured the third special success out of the four disputed so far (also including the Prologue played on January 1), beating the first of the pursuers by 5’16, as well as leader of the general classification of the category, Francisco Lopez Contardo.

For the American of the Red Bull team it will be very difficult to recover, having suffered a delay of 16 hours yesterday (6 plus 10 for having finished the stage beyond the allowed time limit). It is no coincidence that he decided to attack immediately, to try to win as many stages as possible and, why not, maybe climb the rankings day after day.

Meanwhile, Lopez Contardo continues in his very important march that keeps him in command ahead of team mate Sebastian Eriksson. The Swede of the EKS South Racing team is now 9’09 “behind the Chilean, while in third place there is always Pavel Lebedev (MSK Rally Team), 27’05” behind Lopez Contardo.

All the others, on the other hand, have already considerable gaps, because the fourth, Frenchman Philippe Pinchedez, is one hour and nineteen minutes from the summit. In short, now the fight for victory seems limited to the first three after just 3 stages. It should also be noted that Andreas Mikkelsen’s adventure at the Dakar – the first of his career – is already over due to the breaking of the crew protection cage on his car.

Dakar 2022 – Cars – General classification after Stage 3