The roadbook of the first stage of the Dakar 2022 caused chaos among the favorites to fight for the final victory in every category, and beyond. However, the most belligerent in the past 48 hours have been members of the Audi Sport team, making their debut in the world’s most famous rally raid with three electric prototypes.

The most controversial point was at km 257.6 of the 333 timed reviews. There, there are so many pilots who have gone off course, then retracing their steps and losing a lot of time. As the organizers and several co-drivers explained to Motorsport.com, the roadbook specified that 200 meters after a 42 ° fork, a second 10 ° fork had to be taken and followed the main track.

The confusion arose because this “main runway” changed direction after the first 800 meters. Sven Quandt, head of Q Motorsport, Audi Sport’s main partner in the Dakar project, had already made it clear on Sunday afternoon that the team was thinking of filing a complaint with the organizers, given that Carlos Sainz had lost two hours and 21 minutes at the finish and Mattias Ekstrom one hour and 44.

“We have had a lot of discussions in the last 24 hours and we still think the roadbook was incorrect. If you were talking about a deviation of 10 ° and then you had to turn 280 °, I think it is a very big variation, let’s put it this way. Lots of competitors. they got lost and that’s what’s really surprising. At the moment, the organizer hasn’t accepted anything and says they’ve done everything right. That’s a shame, because you shouldn’t run like that, “commented Sven Quandt yesterday.

The controversy continued between Quandt and the director of the Dakar, David Castera, with whom the Audi manager informally complained on Monday about the drafting of the roadbook, as did other victims. But ultimately there won’t be a formal protest at the FIA, according to what Motorsport.com has learned today.

Audi had 24 hours from the publication of the provisional results of the first stage, then until 5:30 pm local time on Monday (3:30 pm in Italy), to present the formal document to the commissioners, but it did not.

The reason is that the team was unable to find a section of the regulation on which to base its protest, as Article 14.2.1 of the Dakar Sporting Regulations states that “the roadbook is created and reviewed by professionals. No protest can be registered against the indications in the roadbook “.