“There are a thousand dips like the one we took today in a 3 or 400 kilometer special of the Dakar. Yesterday it was Stephane (Peterhansel), today it was us. The rear left shock absorber broke ”, comments Carlos Sainz shaking his head at the end of the first ring around the capital Riyadh, on the fifth day of the Dakar.

After a win and third place yesterday in stage four, Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz were battling for fifth place today when they had to stop due to a technical problem. “It was a shame because we were doing well, attacking in a rapid special. Even after we started strong again, but then in the final we made a mistake and lost some time ”, continues Sainz.

# 202 Team Audi Sport Audi: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“It was a difficult stage because it was very fast, with many dangers not marked on the road book. We saw it with the Yasir Seidan incident. Scary. It was in fact a very treacherous terrain with many invisible tracks, then we faced sandy tracks with rocks hidden inside valleys and small winding canyons and, finally, the dunes in the final stretch. On the one hand, very varied, but very dangerous for the speed ”, explains Lucas Cruz. “In a special like today we were going to the maximum, at 170 km / h”.

But how do you see the dangers at this speed?

“Badly, they should be marked in the road book when drawing the route going slowly”, underlines Lucas Cruz. What is certain is that, with two failures in two days in the same area, it could be a weakness of the Audi Q E-tron.

“We must investigate, understand – comments El Matador – also because a similar problem had never occurred during the tests. The trouble is that a race can never be truly simulated, let alone the Dakar, where the type of terrain and its pitfalls are discovered kilometer after kilometer. And then in the tests you never push 100 percent like in the race. that adrenaline is missing ”.

# 200 Audi Sport Team: Stéphane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger Photo by: ASO

The great thing about today is the spirit of the Dakar. “We stopped at km 195 – explains Cruz – and waited for someone to pass. When Peterhansel arrived, Stephane offered to give us his shock absorber. He took it out of his car and then we were able to mount it on our RS Q e-tron. In all we will have lost an hour. For tomorrow we will see: we will understand if it will be necessary to change something. We need to analyze what is happening and we hope to understand the problem and solve it before the end of the rally ”.

The gesture of Peterhansel, who then remained stationary without the shock absorber, speaks volumes about the climate of solidarity that is established in the Dakar: the French, now out of any ranking, sacrificed himself waiting for the assistance trucks …