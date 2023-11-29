All ready for the Dakar 2024

In a period in which most competitions have closed their 2023 season, one of the closest events on the calendar will be that of Dakar Rallyscheduled from 5 to 19 January 2024. For the third time in a row, among those registered in the car category, we will see the participation ofAudi with the RS Q e-Tronwho in the stages in Saudi Arabia will be able to count on riders of the caliber of Mattias Ekström, Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz Senior. In addition to the experience of this trio (and their respective co-drivers), the German company will bring some important innovations to the toughest Rally in the world in order to make it safer, more reliable and lighter, as well as having shorter maintenance times. short for the team.

The new interventions: safety

With a total of six stage victories and 22 podiums achieved in 2022, Audi now wants to aim for success in the Dakar, trying to interrupt the two consecutive successes of Nasser Al-Attiyah’s Toyota. To do this, the Technical Director Leonardo Pascali analyzed in particular five aspects that will be able to complete this project, intervening first on the safety. To reduce the peak vertical acceleration when landing after big jumps, engineers worked on the springs, shock absorbers and bump stops of the chassis, with the aim of better distributing part of the load over time. To this, interventions were also made on the seat foam to distribute the load on the pilot and co-pilot over time, also addressing the problem of high temperatures which stiffen the foam itself.

Reliability and comfort

Another element much studied at Audi is that relating toreliability, especially after some withdrawals that occurred last year caused by stones getting stuck between the surface of the rims, the brake disc and the upright. In this regard, the RS Q e-Tron will present itself with new strut fasteners that allow for greater clearance, so that stones are ejected more easily, as well as more robust rims. Also increased comfortin this case thanks to the optimization of the acoustic shielding and waterproofing of the passenger compartment, thanks to an improved front bonnet that better repels mud and water.

Performance and operations

Obviously, the theme relating to performance of the car, in particular as regards the weight. Thanks to the new, more robust tyres, which cause an inevitable increase in weight, Audi technicians have set to work to get as close as possible to the 2,100 kg imposed by the regulation. In this regard, changes have been made to the rear bonnet, reducing the brake calipers and the co-pilot’s platform. Finally, the research to make the shorter maintenance times. To do this, we will focus on simpler and more efficient actions, such as modified bolted connections, improved tool holders, optimized filling devices for operating fluids, new locking solutions for body parts and bolted rather than glued connections.