There Dakar it is continuing to turn out cursed for the‘Audi and for his RS Q e-tron project. The all-electric car built by the German company to beat the most famous and difficult rally raid in the world already last year had shown great speed but little reliability. This year, in the first week of the 2023 edition, the trend was, if possible, accentuated. Presented as the main favorites on the eve, in fact, the three stellar crews made up of Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz and Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger were all targeted several times by bad luck, between problems and serious accidents which even forced the transalpine couple in the hospital.

The other two crews are still in the race, but both flogged by hours and hours of delay accumulated. The two Scandinavians, who had won the prologue, are the best placed and are in 39th place in the rankings. The Sainz/Cruz duo, on the other hand, is even 116th in the general classification after having also sacrificed himself on one occasion to help Ekström and Bergkvist. The rest day represented a useful opportunity to take stock of the situation for the leaders of the House of the Rings. Inevitably prevailing is thebitternessbut the indication to try as is clearly filtered from Ingolstadtsalvage the salvageable of this shipment.

“Obviously it’s not the race we had hoped for – he has declared Rolf MichlManaging Director of Audi Sport – however, with nine top-3 finishes in stages over more than 3,000 kilometers driven, we have proven that the Audi RS Q e-tron with its low-emission powertrain is absolutely competitive. Our goal therefore continues to be to obtain high-level results in the individual stages”. Uwe Breulinghead of vehicle operations, underlined the group’s unity of purpose: “Even though the setbacks dampened the mood, no one was discouraged. The Audi Sport team continues to work together with Q Motorsport in a concentrated way to optimally prepare our two cars every day, trying to gain experience and finish the rally“.