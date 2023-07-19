Audi Sport returns to competition in preparation for the 2024 Dakar Rally: after a test in Saudi Arabia in May, the team continued testing in Spain and will now face the Baja Aragón.

Three Audi RS Q e-trons will participate in the event with the driver duos Mattias Ekström/Emil Bergkvist, Stéphane Peterhansel/Edouard Boulanger and Carlos Sainz/Lucas Cruz. Meanwhile, since 11 July, the Audi Sport Team has carried out seven days of testing in the Iberian peninsula, covering over 1,500 kilometres.

“Based on the results obtained in Saudi Arabia, our engineers have addressed and worked on further details – says Audi Motorsport manager Rolf Michl – The feedback from our drivers to the team has been invaluable and shows us that we are working in the right direction. Our next step will be to race the Baja Aragón”.

Audi RS Q e-tron Photo by: Audi

This rally is scheduled for Team Audi Sport and Q Motorsport, led by Team Principal Sven Quandt, for July 21-22 around the eastern Spanish city of Teruel. Audi has developed a prototype for the T1 U category with the innovative RS Q e-tron equipped with electric drive, energy converter and reFuel.

This class for low-emission racing cars does not exist at Baja Aragón. However, Audi Sport is allowed to compete with an exemption.

“Although we do not compete in the general classification, we expect participation in the event to provide us with thorough preparation in racing conditions for the drivers and co-drivers as well as further information for our machines,” says Sven Quandt.

Leonardo Pascali Photo by: Audi

Suspension and tire tests, details improved

The work of Technical Director Leonardo Pascali and his development team focused on suspension and tyres.

“We have prepared different shock absorber configurations to represent a range of possibilities – he explains – And, of course, we have worked with the new BF Goodrich tires to adapt them optimally to the Audi RS Q e-tron”.

Other details include the optimization of the bodywork, thanks to which the windshield should no longer get dirty so quickly.

“In two days I have greatly expanded my knowledge of shock absorbers,” commented Ekström.

Sainz endorsed this view: “It was a positive and productive step forward from our test last time in Saudi Arabia.”

The Audi Sport Team used the days in Zaragoza to prepare for the severe conditions of the Baja Aragón in Teruel. For example, according to the regulations, only a 30-minute service is allowed between the two partial stages on Saturday and after the end of the stage. Furthermore, only three mechanics plus the driver and co-driver can work on the car.

Audi RS Q e-tron Photo by: Audi

Baja Aragón as an addition to the preparation program

“A Baja is something completely different from the Dakar Rally in almost every respect,” says Peterhansel.

“The courses are more twisty like in the World Rally Championship, but much longer. And you can’t get lost because the course is well signposted. With these requirements, the Baja is a good addition to our desert programme.”

The 14-time Dakar winner boasts three victories in the competition in Spain between 2007 and 2012, while Quandt has won there ten times with his team. This year’s schedule includes a prologue and first stage on 21 July, with two more stages completing the 500-kilometre course on 22 July.

With 271 teams from all vehicle categories, the event is registering a record number of starters in its 39th edition. For the first time since his January accident at the Dakar Rally, co-driver Edouard Boulanger is back in the cockpit next to Peterhansel.

“Of course I’m paying close attention to my health, but I’m happy to be able to sail Stéphane again,” said Boulanger after the test.

Carlos Sainz, Joan Navarro, Lucas Cruz, Audi Sport Photo by: Audi

Long-term goal Dakar: Spain marks the start

The Audi Sport Team has less than six months to prepare for its third participation in the Dakar Rally. The stay of about two weeks in Spain marks the beginning of an intense phase.

“The tests are nice, but it’s important to get back into racing mode,” stresses Peterhansel.

This doesn’t just apply to pilots and co-pilots. The various new team members are also getting used to their surroundings and need to be flawless in their interactions under pressure.

After the Baja Aragón, the Rally du Maroc is another race scheduled for October in the desert, a significantly longer rally than the Baja Aragón. Other tests are then scheduled in view of next January’s race.