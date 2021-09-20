The Audi RS Q e-tron has already faced its first test kilometers in the dunes of the Moroccan desert. Carlos Sainz, Stéphane Peterhansel and Mattias Ekström have alternated at the wheel of the German car since 6 September, together with their co-drivers, respectively Lucas Cruz, Edouard Boulanger and Emil Bergkvist.

The Spanish couple – as they did in the mid-July shakedown – have been commissioned to baptize the hybrid prototype with which Audi will make its debut at the Dakar in January 2022 in the Moroccan sand.

The Audi Sport team’s two-week test – after the shakedown in Germany and the days in the Monegros desert in Zaragoza, Spain, in early August – were not without complications, as numerous sandstorms disrupted the break-in work. of the vehicle, and the temperatures (sometimes above 40 ° C) represented a real challenge for the innovative powertrain of the RS Q e-tron.

The team did not want to make public the number of kilometers covered during these first 14 days of testing in real conditions, but its members made it clear that there is a lot of work to be done and little time available.

“As expected, some new problems with high temperatures have arisen, which have repeatedly caused test interruptions and need to be resolved before the next ones,” said Q Motorsport Team Principal Sven Quandt.

“We expect much lower temperatures at the Dakar Rally. However, we went to Morocco on purpose to test in the most extreme conditions. Components like the MGU, for example, were not developed for use in such high ambient temperatures, but also the transmission and other things have been pushed to their limits or even beyond expected temperatures, ”added Andreas Roos, head of Audi Sport racing.

“The information we have gained in Morocco is invaluable, but it also shows us that we still have a lot to do before the Dakar Rally and there is not much time left.”

Audi’s main drawback, as revealed by the project leaders, appears to lie in the operation of the three MGUs (two boosters on each drive axle and another capable of converting the kinetic energy of the TFSI combustion engine into electricity) at high temperatures.

“It’s about managing the temperature optimally and being able to recall maximum battery performance. This is where we are understanding the most by trying. This is precisely why we went to the desert with an electrified transmission: we are acquiring an incredible amount of data and experience that we share with our colleagues from the development of production cars, ”adds Roos.

One of the changes tested in Morocco was the cockpit configuration – rather small, as Motorsport.com had seen firsthand at the Neuburg factory in late July – so that the driver and co-driver are more comfortable and communicate. better between them.

“This was one of the many things to do we had on our list after the Zaragoza test. In Morocco we made some changes so that the driver and co-driver have more space in the cockpit and can also communicate better with each other. The feedback has been positive, ”explains Roos.

Audi Sport, in parallel, has already begun construction of one of the three competition units that will be used in the coming months, with a chassis christened ‘104’ and in which they hope to implement all that has been learned during the tests already completed, in addition to those to come.

According to news gathered by Motorsport.com, the debut was scheduled for the Rally of Morocco (8-13 October), which counts for the FIA ​​Cross Country World Cup 2021, in the last years final test before the Dakar for its participants.

There, they would also compete for the first time against the new T1 + category prototypes from Prodrive and Toyota Gazoo Racing, which are set to fight for overall victory in the 2022 Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

However, it seems that the House of the Four Rings has decided during the last few weeks to continue testing and develop a propulsion system that has never been used in a rally raid before, which has many peculiarities when it comes to the interaction between its different components in real race conditions.

The debut could therefore take place in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (5-11 November), or at the Ha’il International Rally (6-11 December).