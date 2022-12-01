Last September, the ASO, organizer of the Dakar, announced that it had made a change to the technical regulation dedicated to the 2023 edition of the Rally Raid, increasing the minimum weight of hybrid or electric cars in the T1U division, a situation that directly involved the team Audi, which debuted the last edition of the race.

The new regulation sets the minimum weight at 2,100 kilograms, a decision that did not please Carlos Sainz, one of Audi’s top drivers. The Spaniard said he did not understand the measure taken, as he seems to dissuade competitors from opting for hybrid or electric technology.

“This year the theme has done a fantastic job, but we received as a surprise a change to the regulation concerning electric cars. The minimum weight will go from 2,000 kilograms to 2,100, so in any case, this year we will be heavier than 100 kilos compared to our competitors and we will have a little less power. It is difficult to understand the reason for this choice”.

“I don’t like to create controversy. I don’t like to go into too much detail, but I will say that I was surprised that the regulations didn’t help a manufacturer like Audi, which had the courage to try this type of sustainable propulsion.” Sainz had said.

David Castera, director of the Dakar, said that the objective of this decision certainly does not go against Audi. Indeed, he sees it as an important measure to prevent the German manufacturer from entering a cost war, trying to reduce the weight of the vehicle exaggeratedly.

“If Sainz wants, I’ll take 100 kilos off him. But I’ll take power off his engine,” Castera said in a meeting with a select group of media outlets including Motorsport.com, before delving into explaining the weight gain for vehicles with technology hybrid.

“Why did we change the weights? Audi was 200kg over the minimum weight (which was 2,000kg last year), in order not to spend too much to lower the weight by 200kg, we increased the minimum weight by 100kg. They were really overweight “, indicated the manager, recalling that if this change was not approved they could have entered a cost war.

“If we leave everything free, Audi will spend, and a lot, to lose weight. In the end we tried to crystallize the investment issue a bit, because losing weight means spending money”.

Sainz added on that occasion that the Audi RS Q e-tron E2 would have had an advantage over the competitors with combustion engine cars in the final part of the stages, because at that point their opponents would have consumed fuel and lost weight, while they would keep it. Castera also responded to this statement.

“Carlos is very nice, but he forgets to mention that he has the same torque strength. He has a curve that is a straight line while the others are climbing it.”

For Castera what Audi showed in the last Rally of Morocco makes him think that he can fight against the Toyotas for the victory of the Dakar 2023.

“I think so, first of all because it is a very large team, which has large resources in terms of technology and money. It has both, one does not work without the other”.

“They have worked, they also have 2 riders who work and know how to race (Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz). What I saw in Morocco allows me to say that yes, they are ready to win. I think they will be among the first for sure”.

“They’ve lost almost 100 kilos since last year, have very good reliability, won stages last year and have gained ground with the new car. I’m not sorry for them,” finished Castera.